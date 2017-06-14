Boating race set to make a splash for charities

Carsington Sports and Leisure is seeking teams of eight to ten people to enjoy an evening out taking part in the annual Charity Bell Boating Race. This will take place at Carsington Water on Friday, June 23, at 6.30pm. The race will raise funds for the air ambulance and local charitable organisation CARE. See below for more.

Bell boating races pit two teams of up to eight against each other with the winning team going on to the next round. Similar to dragon boat racing, each person has to paddle as fast as they can over the course to ensure their team is the first over the line and the eventual winners.

Local teams wanting an active evening out should register by completing an entry form and paying the £40 fee by contacting enquiries@carsingtonwater.com, calling 01629 540478 or downloading the form online at www.carsingtonwater.com.

A barbecue and soft drinks will be available and spectators are welcome with all profits from the event being split between the two charitable organisations.

Managing director at Carsington Sports and Leisure, Sarah Peel, said: “Last year we had a number of local teams enter and had a fantastic evening. This year we are looking for even more teams to enter and help raise money for the air ambulance and CARE.”