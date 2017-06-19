Boiler company turns up support to Belper youth charity

Belper-based boilermaker Vaillant Group has spread some warmth into the local community by installing a new heating system for free at the Drop Inn youth centre on Derwent Street.

Company spokesman Alice Woolley said: “When it came to our attention that the Drop Inn needed a new boiler, we were more than happy to supply and fit one for them.

“We recognise how important it is to have adequate heating and hot water for the invaluable training and social spaces they provide.”

The youth centre is a registered charity which offers multimedia facilities, training and work experience.

Founder Andrea Fox said: “Funding an organisation like this is a big challenge, so when the old Glow-worm boiler broke down after 13 years we were concerned.

“We approached Vaillant Group to repair the boiler but they generously offered to supply and fit a replacement instead.”

She added: “This kind of support is vital in enabling us to continue providing the creative and social environments that are so important to teenagers in Belper.”

The new ecoTEC Plus 838 boiler will also help reduce the Drop Inn’s running costs.