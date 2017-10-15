Booze-fuelled man attacked his partner after a “morning session” drinking

A booze-fuelled man punched and kicked his partner after they had a row over money following a morning trip to the pub.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, October 11, how James Spooner, 51, of St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield, attacked his partner in the street on Whittington Hill, at Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the couple had been drinking at a pub and a row erupted later over money.

She added that Spooner left the complainant’s house but she slapped him and he pushed her and as she tried to slap him again she was punched three times and kicked to her arms and legs.

Spooner pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating and he admitted damaging the complainant’s glasses after the incident on July 5.

The defendant told police he had been at the pub and the complainant had been there too with friends and she had left to pick her daughter up from school.

He added that there was an argument over money that was missing and she had struck him and as he left the property she was swearing and shouting at him.

Spooner claimed she had slapped him and he hit her and she fell.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Spooner had acted out of character after his difficulties started ten years ago when he was made redundant and despite finding agency work he could not continue due to problems with his knees.

Spooner also suffered a number of family bereavements, according to Mr Brint, and his marriage broke down and he started drinking heavily.

Mr Brint said: “This incident is something he very much regrets and he has apologised. It was totally out of character. It was an argument over money at her house. It was a morning session and they had both been drinking. He had left the house and he had not taken the money.”

Magistrates sentenced Spooner to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an Alcohol Treatment Requirement.

He was also fined £80 and must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Spooner was also given a 12 month restraining order.