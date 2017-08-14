Booze-fuelled man is fined after smashing his dad’s shed

A boozy son who damaged his father’s shed has been given a 12 month community order and must pay out £225 in fines, compensation and charges.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Jason Tighe, 27, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, damaged Malcolm Tighe’s shed at his father’s home on Station Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Price said the defendant visited his father after he had been drinking and had asked to borrow money but he was refused.

Mrs Price added that Tighe was banging at his father’s window and was verbally abusive.

Tighe would not leave his father’s home and he started picking up and smashing stone slabs and he threatened to throw them before he smashed a plastic window on the shed, according to Mrs Price.

The court heard how the defendant then sat in the middle of the garden with an iron bar which he said he was going to use when the police arrived.

Tighe pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on July 17 and admitted failing to surrender to custody.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said Tighe had wanted to borrow money before his next benefit payment and he had lost his temper.

She added Tighe has personal issues and when things get difficult he resorts to drinking alcohol.

Tighe was sentenced on July 31 to a 12 month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Tighe was fined £90 and must pay £50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. He was also given a two-year restraining order.