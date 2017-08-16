Boozed-up thug threatened to bite police officer’s hand off

A booze-fuelled abusive thug who swore at police and threatened to bite an officer’s hand off has been ordered to pay £195.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, August 15, how Dene Michael Evans, 38, of Station Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was abusive to police on Sheffield Road, at Stonegravels, in the town, after officers received a distress call from an East Midlands Ambulance Service worker.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “On Sunday, July 30, at 1.20am, police were contacted by an EMAS worker who pressed an emergency button because he was in distress while trying to treat a patient.

“Police attended and a police constable was confronted by the defendant who walked straight to him as he left a police car.

“The defendant was agitated and was swinging his arms around.”

Mr Cooper added that Evans swore and insulted the police and questioned why they were driving to the incident so quickly and as he walked towards them he was pushed back and swung an arm before he was handcuffed.

Evans continued swearing, shouting and abusing police, according to Mr Cooper, and he told officers that if they put a hand on him he would bite it off.

The defendant, who has previous convictions for offences including drugs, damage and public order offences, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

He told the court: “I had a drink and I don’t drink much. I was on my last bit of methadone and I have come off drugs.

“I fell out with a friend but it’s no excuse but it’s how I was at the time.”

Magistrates fined Evans £80 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.