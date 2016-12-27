Boxing Day sales break the record

Bargain hunters in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop were out in force again for the Boxing Day sales.

Hundreds of them made an early start braving busy shopping centres and high streets,in the hope of snapping up a bargain.

Many stores are simply continuing sales which started before Christmas, but shoppers are using their Christmas break to shop until they drop.

Mansfield’s Four Seasons opened from 9am – 5.30pm with exclusive offers across retailers,

Idlewells at Sutton was open from 8am to 6pm.

Boxing Day shoppers come out in their droves to enjoy the traditional Boxing Day sales at Four Seasons shopping centre.

Four Seasons shopping centre said they saw a significant surge in web traffic and social media engagement in the run up to the big day with eager shoppers checking out Boxing Day opening times so they could be at the centre bright and early to enjoy their shopping day.

Rebekah O’Neill centre manager for Four Seasons, said: ”It’s a great day to bag a bargain as well as enjoy some family time.

“Boxing Day is always a really busy day at the centre and there’s a great atmosphere here too.”

“It’s a day where we see lots of families out together and people enjoying shopping and socialising together.

“People have come to the centre for the day, they are enjoying time with friends and family, having a coffee or some lunch as well as taking advantage of all of the sales.

“Shopping is a sociable pastime and it’s lovely to see so many people in the centre today enjoying fabulous discounts and a great day out.”

It was a record sales day for the The East Midlands Designer Outlet.

Manager Paul Tyler said Boxing Day was ‘phenomenal’. He said: “We broke all previous records and it was the biggest day in our history in volumes of sales - we were up eight per cent on last year.

“This year we had 10,100 customers compared with 10,000 last year, so there was an increase in spending and footfall.”

There are 70 stores at the outlet and every one had large discounts. Fashion retailer Next officially started its sale on Boxing Day.

Mr Tyler added; “Black Friday kick started Christmas for a lot of people and there was an increase right the way up to Christmas Eve which was a surprise for me.”

It was a busy Boxing Day at Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough.

Marshall’s Yard manager Alison Hall, said: “Boxing Day is still a popular shopping day however it’s perhaps not the strongest day footfall wise during Christmas week.

“Many stores went into sale in the run up to Christmas Day however a few held on such as Next until Boxing Day.”

Browns have offered an additional 10 per cent off for reward card holders on top of sale discounts from Boxing Day until December 29.

Many stores had up to 50per cent off including Laura Ashley, Body Shop and Browns.

She added: “The popular Next Sale had a really strong year and we believe this is down to the additional home ware range. Doors opened at 6am and people were queuing from 5am.

“Friday 23rd and Christmas eve was extremely busy and despite having a really phenomenal year last year most stores just beat last year’s figures or matched them.”

She said the whole of December has been a strong month spend wise and retailers expect the 27th and later half of the week to be busy.