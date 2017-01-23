Boy, 12, amongst gang who attacked and injured two friends

Two friends were left with injuries after being attacked by a group of masked youths, with one believed to be just 12-years-old.

At about 6.15pm on Thursday, January 19 two 16-year-old boys were approached by a large group of youngsters, aged between ten and 15, some of whom were on bicycles.

The group demanded the friends hand over their property but when they refused, they were assaulted. People living on the street then came out of their houses and the group cycled off empty-handed.

Both boys suffered injuries to their faces.

The attack took place on Carsington Crescent, Allestree.

One of the would-be robbers is mixed race, aged about 12 and slim. He is 5ft tall with short, curly black hair. He rode a mountain bike. Another boy is white, 6ft tall, slim and he wore a dark coloured coat with the hood up and a red mask over the bottom of his face. A third boy is described as white, aged about 17 and 6ft 2ins tall. He has a scar on his face and is of average build.

Most of the boys in the group wore dark clothing and had the lower part of their faces covered.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call the Operation Everest team on 101, quoting reference 1700027353.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.