Brexit vote: how did your MP vote to start the process of withdrawal from the EU?

The Prime Minister has been given the green light to formally start the Brexit process after a huge majority of MPs voted in favour last night.

MPs backed a short bill to formally allow the Prime Minister to trigger Article 50 by 498 votes to 114.

In our region every MP voted for the bill apart from Bulwell MP Graham Allen (Labour) who voted against.

He was among a fifth of Labour MPs (47) defied Jeremy Corbyn’s three-line whip and voted against.

There were 167 Labour MPs who voted in favour, including Sir Alan Meale (Mansfield), Gloria De Piero (Ashfield), John Mann (Bassetlaw), Toby Perkins (Chesterfield) and Dennis Skinner (Bolsover).

Natascha Engel North East Derbyshire MP is one of three Deputy Speakers and did not vote.

There were 319 Conservatives who voted in favour, including Mark Spencer (Sherwood), Anna Soubry (Broxtowe), Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough), Patrick McLoughlin (Derbyshire Dales), Nigel Mills (Amber Valley), Andrew Bingham (High Peak), Robert Jenrick (Newark), Pauline Latham (Derbyshire mid).

Ken Clarke (Rushcliffe) was the sole Conservative MP who voted against the Bill.

There were seven Liberal Democrats voting against and 50 SNP MPs who voted no.