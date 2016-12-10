Burglars leave a trail of damage after raiding church

Police have launched an investigation after burglars raided a Wirksworth church.

The break-in happened between 9pm, on Tuesday, December 6, and 11.10am, on Wednesday, December 7 at the Wellspring Methodist Church, on John Street.

Offenders smashed a window and caused damage and stole cash.

Anyone with information can contact PC James Shaw on 101 quoting reference number 16000 403174 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111..

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.