Belper firm to move headquarters to Cromford Mills

A company is severing 20-year ties with Belper after announcing it is relocating its head office elsewhere in Derbyshire.

Idom Merebrook, one of the UK’s leading multi-disciplinary consultancies, is moving its head office back to its original Cromford roots and new premises at Cromford Creative, a high-tech office space located within the newly-renovated UNESCO World Heritage site of Cromford Mills, near Matlock.

Idom’s team of over 30 engineers has operated from the historical East Mill in Belper for 20 years.

The relocation - due to take place on November 28 - will make Idom the largest business operating from Cromford Mills, and take the team back to the original location from which the company was first established in 1995.

Nigel Huish, Managing Director of Idom Merebrook, said: “This is an exciting move for us, and really cements our commitment to developing our future business within Derbyshire.

“Cromford Mills is a fantastic location to work. The buildings have been immaculately restored and have tremendous character with first class facilities.

“This move takes our team back to our original Cromford roots.

“Our environmental team will be working from what was the Old Post Office building in Cromford, from where we operated as a fledging business in our very early years.”

Built by Sir Richard Arkwright in 1771, Cromford Mills was the site of the world’s first successful water-powered cotton spinning mill.

It now has Grade I-listed status and is part of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site.