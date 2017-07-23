Chemicals company earns industry awards recognition

A Hazelwood chemical company has earned industry recognition for its efforts to promote employees’ wellbeing and develop new talent.

Staff from Lubrizol have recently been travelling across the UK to represent the firm after it was nominated as a finalist in both the Chemical Industry Awards and the Royal Society of Chemists Awards.

Although it was pipped to the title in both cases, bosses have welcomed the acknowledgement that the firm is moving in a positive direction.

General manager Simon Griffiths said: “We were very pleased to have been nominated for these high profile awards.

“It is disappointing not to have won, but everybody can take immense pride from having made it to the finals.”

Lubrizol’s nomination for the Chemical Industry Awards came in the health leadership category, which rewards chemical manufacturing companies who run sustainable healthy workplace programmes.

The company was nominated for its occupational health programme, which includes regular wellbeing clinics where all 350 employees are given preventative advice on health and wellbeing issues.

The Royal Society, meanwhile, shortlisted the company for its Inspiration and Industry award for the promotion of careers in science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM).

The company has steadily grown a team of volunteers and STEM ambassadors who visit local schools and take part in fundraising events to help the wider community and contribute to the individuals’ own personal development.

Simon said: “It is gratifying to have our health and well-being procedures recognised as being among the best in the country and also to know that our company-wide commitment to community STEM programmes is admired across the industry.

“Our hard work in both of these important areas will continue and who knows, maybe we will be celebrating having gone one better this time next year.”

Lubrizol has has also been helping others to enjoy the limelight, having sponsored the Excellence in Science and Technology category in the recent Derby Telegraph Business Awards.