Clothing retailer to open first high street store at Meadowhall next week

An online fashion retailer is opening its first high street store at Meadowhall next week.

Joe Browns will officially unveil the brand new store on Thursday, November 2.

The Joe Browns store will open next week.

The firm's decision to make its high street debut is in response to sales rising by more than 30 per cent in the last two years.

Simon Brown, founder of Joe Browns expressed confidence in the move, despite the struggling high street market, saying: “The time and place is right for us now to take this new opportunity.”

Joe Browns opted for Meadowhall for their flagship store, as they are keen to introduce their quirky, original designs to the streets of Sheffield.

Mr Brown, said: “We’re very much looking forward to capturing the essence of our fun and liberating lifestyle brand and bringing it to life in our first shop.”

The new 4,000 sq ft store coincides with Meadowhall’s £60 million regeneration plan.

Darren Pearce, centre director, said; “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Joe Browns’ flagship store to Meadowhall.”