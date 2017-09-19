Credit card map of Britain revealed - what do people in your area look for?

It's well known that we're a nation of big spenders, but how we actually spend our cash varies across the country.

And when it comes to searching for credit cards, what we want varies depending on where we live.

Research carried out by MoneySupermarket.com looked at 2 million enquiries from its Smart Search eligbility tool to reveal what Brits look for most when searching for a credit card. And credit cards were then grouped into four categories to represent how they are typically used - paying off debt; borrowing; building credit history and spending.

Nationally, credit cards designed to help with debt were the most popular type of card overall accounting for 28 per cent, followed by borrowing (25 per cent), credit building (20 per cent) and spending (7 per cent).

In the East Midlands, people in Nottinghamshire prioritise a spending credit card which means they reap the rewards of things like cashback offers and other incentives including money off products.

And those in Derbyshire prioritise a ‘borrowing’ credit card - a 0% purchase and low-rate card, for buying high value items and paying debt over longer periods. Borrowing cards tend to be favoured by younger people with the most inquiries coming from 18 and 19 year olds respectively.

Dan Plant, editor-in-chief, MoneySuperMarket, said: “Credit cards can help you save money when managing debt, borrow new funds, build your credit rating or earn rewards for spending. However, you need to select the right type of plastic, and then use it in the right way to maximise the benefit. Otherwise you may face unnecessary charges, damage to your credit rating or a build-up of unwanted debt, which will all make it more difficult to be accepted for new borrowing in future."