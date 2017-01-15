Duffield farm shop up for family business award

A much-loved Duffield farm shop and café has been named among the finalists of a competition to find the best family business in the region.

Croots, on Wirksworth Road, has been shortlisted for the Midlands Family Business of the Year Award 2017.

Run by husband and wife team Steve and Kay Croot, it is one of 12 firms in contention for the accolade.

Kay said: “We are delighted. It’s great news for the shop and all the wonderful, hard-working staff we have on our team.”

The business started in 2008 on Kay’s parents’ farm and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Kay added: “It’s very much a family business. We have some people that have been with us since the start and are incredibly loyal and amazing with customers.

“We look after them and treat them like part of a big family, and I’d like to thank them, as well as all our suppliers for helping the business to grow.”

The awards are organised by Family Business United, a magazine and resource centre for family businesses nationwide.

Winners are selected regionally and from a number of industry sectors, with an overall winner announced in June.

