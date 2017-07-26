Find out how new data laws could affect your business

Bosses can find out what changes in data protection rules will mean for their businesses at a series of free workshops taking place in the region.

The General Data Protection Regulation rules come into force next May, but there is confusion and uncertainty around the changes and these events are intended to help explain in simple terms what

GDPR means and how business owners and directors should begin to prepare.

The workshop is at the Mercure Hotel in Sheffield on August 3 and the second at Strelley Hall in Nottingham on August 10. There are two workshops each day starting at 10.00am and 2.30pm, with each one lasting around 2.5 hours.

Chief Operating Officer Dave Leverton of Next Steps HR, who are helping to organise the event along with data compliance firm Bruce & Butler, explained: “There are some unscrupulous people trying to exploit the fact that there is a lot of confusion out there regarding GDPR and what it really means. We decided to put on some free information sessions but also give people the opportunity to make a donation to either St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield or Treetops Hospice in the East Midlands if they wish to do so.”

GDPR replaces the Data Protection Act from May next year and will impact all businesses who hold information about their customers to some degree. Depending on the type of organisation it could have significant budgetary, governance or procedural implications.

Organisaers of the workshops say it is vital that every business knows what it means to them and begins getting themselves prepared, as the penalties and reputational implications of non compliance or data breaches could be hugely damaging and expensive.

