Historic Cromford hotel open again after restoration

One of Cromford’s premier heritage tourism stops has reopened after a four-month refurbishment project.

The Grade II listed Greyhound Hotel, which has dominated the village’s Market Square since 1778, is welcoming customers again with food, drink and five bedrooms.

Built by mill owner Richard Arkwright, new landlords Paul and Tina Waddingham say they were keen to restore the hotel’s historic importance.

Paul, 61, said: “As a man passionate about hospitality for longer than I can remember, it was a dream come true to stumble on the Greyhound with all its grandeur, character, and charming potential.

“It’s been amazing to discover original features, from 150-year-old wine racks to original 18th century wooden beams.”

He added: “We’re ready to put our roots down having found such a unique venue with so much heritage. We can’t wait to finally launch and put the Greyhound back on the map.”

The pair have added a few new touches of their own, such as a specially commissioned portrait of Arkwright.

They are aiming to impress with the menu too, recruiting gourmet chef Gary Auld to prepare signature dishes such as confit of pork belly, fish pie, and sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce or lemon Posset with blackberry sorbet.

In the spirit of the Great British pub, Sunday lunch will feature locally sourced roast beef sirloin, shoulder of lamb, loin of pork or grilled plaice with all the trimmings.

The cask ales include Peak Ales’ Chatsworth Gold, and Derbyshire Brewery’s Triple Hop and Business As Usual.

Find out more at www.fb.me/GreyhoundCrom.