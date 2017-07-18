Which Derbyshire town has the fastest rising property prices in Britain?

A Derbyshire town has the fastest rising property prices in Britain, according to a property website.
Although the rate of growth in the British property market has slowed down, the general curve is still on the way up, according to Zoopla.
However not all parts of Britain have witnessed this growth, with property values falling in some places (in particular Wales and the North East of England) and rising in others.
The average house has increased by nearly £17 every day in 2017.
The typical home was valued at £304,469 in July – an increase of £3,039 since the start of 2017, according to analysis by the property website.
And it's the Derbyshire town of Belper where prices are rising fastest.
These are the property value hot spots in 2017 so far across Britain, according to Zoopla.
1. Belper, Derbyshire
Average property value in July : £239,927
Change since January: £16,597
Percentage increase: 7.43%
2. Hove, East Sussex
Average property value in July: £462,947
Change since January: £30,584
Percentage increase: 7.07%
3. Todmorden, West Yorkshire
Average property value in July: £152,840,
Change since January: £9,541
Percentage increase: 6.66%
4. Woodbridge, Suffolk
Average property value in July: £385,585
Change since January: £23,850
Percentage increase: 6.59%
5. Sudbury, Suffolk
Average property value in July: £319,907
Change since January: £19,701
Percentage increase: 6.56%
5. Bexley, Kent
Average property value in July £477,981,
Change since January: £29,431,
Percentage increase: 6.56%
7. Langport, Somerset
Average property value in July £323,171
Change since January: 19,874
Percentage increase: 6.55%
8. Swanley, Kent,
Average property value in July: £362,671
Change since January: £22,099
Percentage increase: 6.49%
9. Worcester Park, London
Average property value in July: £492,850,
Change since January: £29,692,
Percentage increase: 6.41%
10. Holyhead, Anglesey
Average property value in July: £157,015,
Change since January: £9,295,
Percentage increase: 6.29%
And when it comes to falling prices, these are the places where prices are falling fastest
1. Richmond, North Yorkshire
Average property value in July: £267,539
Change since January: minus £15,085
Percentage decrease: minus 5.34%
2. Leatherhead, Surrey
Average property value in July: £793,918
Change since January: minus £43,703
Percentage decrease: minus 5.22%
3. Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
Average property value in July: £622,217
Change since January: minus £34,228
Percentage decrease: minus 5.21%
4. Altrincham, Manchester
Average property value in July: £459,718
Change since January: minus £25,070
Percentage decrease: minus 5.17%
5. Pwllheli, Gwynedd
Average property value in July: £228,125
Change since January: minus £11,728
Percentage decrease: minus 4.89%
6. Weybridge, Surrey
Average property value in July: £926,228
Change since January: minus £47,524
Percentage decrease: minus 4.88%
7. Southwell, Nottinghamshire
Average property value in July: £349,602
Change since January: minus £16,573
Percentage decrease: minus 4.53%
8. Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
Average property value in July: £165,367
Change since January: minus £7,330
Percentage decrease: minus 4.24%
9. Burnley, Lancashire
Average property value in July: £117,677,
Change since January: minus £5,068
Percentage decrease: minus 4.13%
10. Pontefract, West Yorkshire
Average property value in July: £147,502
Change since January: minus £6,169
Percentage decrease: minus 4.01%