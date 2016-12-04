Cameras are monitoring your speed on these 32 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, December 18.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Heanor
A6007 Shipley
B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
A61 Wingerworth to Alfreton
B6049 Bradwell
B6179 Marehay
A6 Milford Road, Duffield
B600 Main Road, Pyebridge
A609 Stanley Common
B5010 London Road, Shardlow
A57 Snake Pass
A6135 Station Road, Renishaw
A6 Ashford in the Water
London Road, Derby
A6 Taddington to Buxton
Station Road, Denby
A608 Main Road, Morley
A6007 Chalons Way
Stenson Road, Derby
A6005 Draycott to Breaston
Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield
A5250 Burton Road, Littleover
A615 Tansley to Wessington
A615 Wessington
A632 Matlock to Chesterfield
A608 Smalley
Derby Road, Stanley Village
Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes
A6 Dove Holes