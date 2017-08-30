Search

Cameras are monitoring your speed on these 32 Derbyshire roads

Don't speed anywhere.
Mobile speed cameras will be in operation on the following Derbyshire roads between Thursday, August 31, and Wednesday, September 13.

A61 Chesterfield

A619 Chesterfield

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

A6 Darley Dale

A511 Swadlincote

A617 Chesterfield

A444 Overseal

B6540 Long Eaton

Stand Road, Newbold

Pilsley Road, Clay Cross

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey

Far Laund, Belper

Queen Victoria Road, Tupton

Devonshire Drive, Mickleover

Cheviot Street, Derby

B5036 Cromford Road, Wirksworth

A515 Buxton to Newhaven

A623 Peak Forest to Stoney Middleton

A515 Sudbury

A6 Bakewell to Buxton

B600 Main Road, Pyebridge

A6 Dove Holes

Slack Lane, Heage

Hillside Road, Linton

High Street, Loscoe

Station Road, Denby

Pennine Way, Chesterfield

North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor

Infinity Park Way, Derby

Storrs Road, Derby

Mill Lane, Holloway

Derby Road, Wirksworth