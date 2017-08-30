Cameras are monitoring your speed on these 32 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras will be in operation on the following Derbyshire roads between Thursday, August 31, and Wednesday, September 13.
A61 Chesterfield
A619 Chesterfield
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
A6 Darley Dale
A511 Swadlincote
A617 Chesterfield
A444 Overseal
B6540 Long Eaton
Stand Road, Newbold
Pilsley Road, Clay Cross
Moor Lane, Dale Abbey
Far Laund, Belper
Queen Victoria Road, Tupton
Devonshire Drive, Mickleover
Cheviot Street, Derby
B5036 Cromford Road, Wirksworth
A515 Buxton to Newhaven
A623 Peak Forest to Stoney Middleton
A515 Sudbury
A6 Bakewell to Buxton
B600 Main Road, Pyebridge
A6 Dove Holes
Slack Lane, Heage
Hillside Road, Linton
High Street, Loscoe
Station Road, Denby
Pennine Way, Chesterfield
North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor
Infinity Park Way, Derby
Storrs Road, Derby
Mill Lane, Holloway
Derby Road, Wirksworth
