Cameras head out to 28 Derbyshire routes to catch speeding drivers

Don't speed anywhere.
Mobile speed cameras will be in operation on the following Derbyshire roads between Monday, July 24, and Wednesday, August 16.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A5111 Raynesway

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

A6 Darley Dale

A511 Swadlincote

A61 Chesterfield

A617 Chesterfield

B6540 Long Eaton

Milton Road, Repton

Kenilworth Avenue, Derby

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey

Swarkestone Bridge

Wragley Way, Sinfin

Arleston Lane, Sinfin

A5004 Buxton to Fernilee

A57 Snake Pass

A515 Buxton to Newhaven

A623 Peak Forest

A6 Ambergate to Bakewell

A6 Bakewell to Buxton

Dale Road, Darley Dale

Eversleigh Rise, Darley Dale

Cromford Road, Wirksworth

Bowns Hill, Crich

Leashaw, Holloway

Derby Road, Wirksworth

Lea Main Road, Lea

Steeple Grange, Wirksworth