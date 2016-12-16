Care home scoops industry accolade

Staff at HC-One’s Bankwood Care Home in Belper are celebrating success after being named Care Home of the Year at industry awards.

The HC-One of a Kind Awards was the first annual awards ceremony to recognise colleagues who go above and beyond to deliver the kindest, high quality care to residents.

The evening was also an opportunity to celebrate HC-One’s fifth anniversary.

The Home of the Year Award recognises the home, and its colleagues, within the HC-One family who demonstrate exceptional quality care, and have an excellent reputation with residents, their relatives, colleagues and industry stakeholders.

The staff at Bankwood Care Home were recognised as worthy winners for their devotion to every resident’s needs and their understanding of how the home was an integral part of the local community, both within the home and as part of the wider local area.

Bankwood also has a second reason to celebrate as home manager Izeta Hamza was shortlisted for the Home Manager of the Year Award and was highly commended for her achievements and dedication to the home.

HC-One is committed to investing in staff, and has recently been named as a Skills for Care Centre of Excellence.

HC-One is also celebrating achieving a 9.4 average rating on the sector’s leading care home comparison website carehome.co.uk. The high rating puts HC-One homes into the very best company in the care home sector.

HC-One Bankwood care home manger Izeta Hamza, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for our commitment to delivering the kindest care to our residents, and this achievement would not have been possible without the wonderful support of our brilliant HC-One colleagues and the whole staff family at Bankwood.”

HC-One regional managing director Liz Whyte, added: “The HC-One of a Kind Awards are about recognising and celebrating colleagues who demonstrate the kindest care, and the staff at Bankwood are testament to this.

“Each and every day, HC-One staff do incredible work, and make such a difference to the lives of residents living in our homes. I am so proud to work with such inspirational, caring and kind people.”