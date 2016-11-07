Charlie Palmer praises impact of returning Evan Garnett

Boss Charlie Palmer believes the returning Evan Garnett has already improved Belper Town.

Garnett rejoined the Nailers from Alfreton Town earlier in the week and marked his return with a debut goal in the 3-1 win over Witton Albion.

“I’m over the moon, it’s nice to go and perform like that at home, it’s that Evan’s come in and made us look more of a threat up front and you could see the three lads up there worked hard and they all looked like they were enjoying it,” said Palmer.

“Evan made a difference up front, I think him coming in has given the lads a bit of a lift, we are heading in the right direction like I’ve been saying for the last two or three weeks, but we aren’t going to get carried away, there’s still a long way to go.”

The win means the Nailers are unbeaten in their last four games, three of which being wins, a run of good form that Belper have been searching for all season.

Palmer was also full of praise for his side’s overall performance.

He said:“It’s pleasing we’ve come into a home game, which people have had question marks around our performances at home, but we’ve given them a performance to be proud of.

“Our lads have done really well and they’ve earned the three points and it was a good footballing performance, we’ve created goals, we kept it tight at the back, we looked a lot busier in midfield.”

Witton never looked like as if they were going to get themselves a goal, with their goal coming through an injury-time penalty.

It was a defensive display which delighted Palmer, with special praise going to Mikey Armstrong.

“All the players have done well, but the one who stood out for me was little Mikey Armstrong in midfield,” he said.

“I felt he nulified their threat in midfield and to be fair he was playing well in midfield, he could have dropped his head when I put him back to right back, but he kept his performance going.

“He also made a great clearance off the line too so I’d definitely have to give it to him.”