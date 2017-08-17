Chatsworth House recalls food items over bacteria fears

Have your say

Chatsworth House has recalled a series of pates and rillettes over fears they could contain bacteria which can prove fatal.

The products, manufactured by Cornish Charcuterie, have been recalled because of concerns over the manufacturer's procedures in place to control Clostridium botulinum. Botulinum toxin may cause a serious form of food poisoning called botulism and can be fatal. A recall from customers is being carried out as a precautionary measure.

The affected products are:

Product: Chatsworth Delicatessen Mushroom Pate

Pack size: All pack sizes

Best before end: All date codes up to and including 28/01/2019

Batch code: All batch codes

Product: Chatsworth Delicatessen Spicy Bean Crush Pate

Pack size: All pack sizes

Best before end: All date codes up to and including 28/01/2019

Batch code: All batch codes

Product: Chatsworth Delicatessen Salmon Pate with Lemon

Pack size: All pack sizes

Best before end: All date codes up to and including 03/07/2018

Batch code: All batch codes

Product: Chatsworth Delicatessen Salmon Pate with Horseradish and Dill

Pack size: All pack sizes

Best before end: All date codes up to and including 07/07/2018

Batch code: All batch codes

Product: Chatsworth Delicatessen Duck Rillette with Cranberries

Pack size: All pack sizes

Best before end: All date codes up to and including 28/01/2019

Batch code: All batch codes

Product: Chatsworth Delicatessen Chicken Rillette with Lemon Oil and Cracked Black Pepper

Pack size: All pack sizes

Best before end: All date codes up to and including 28/01/2019

Batch code: All batch codes

Product: Chatsworth Delicatessen Mushroom Pork Rillette

Pack size: All pack sizes

Best before end: All date codes up to and including 28/01/2019

Batch code: All batch codes

Product: Chatsworth Delicatessen Pork Rillette with Sloes

Pack size: All pack sizes

Best before end: All date codes up to and including 28/01/2019

Batch code: All batch code

No other Chatsworth House products are known to be affected.

Customers who have bought any of the above products should not eat them, but should return it to the store for a refund.