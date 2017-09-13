Chesterfield armed robber who pointed fake gun at shop assistant jailed

A Chesterfield thug who pointed a fake gun at a shop assistant in an armed raid has been jailed.

Otis Kirby was jailed for five years and three months at Nottingham Crown Court for the robbery on August 5. He received a concurrent sentence of two years for possessing an imitation firearm.

A judge praised the bravery of a taxi driver who stepped in when he realised the robbery was taking place at the Castelle Service Station, on Sherwood Street, Warsop, Mansfield. The court heard Kirby walked into the shop and pointed the fake gun toward the tills.

He pushed the lone shop assistant with his free hand and threw an empty pillowcase at her to fill with money.

“She was shaking with fear,” said Robby Singh, prosecuting. “She put money in the pillowcase and pressed the panic alarm.”

Kirby, who had an accomplice, ran out where he came face-to-face with the taxi driver who had already got his passenger to call police.

“He saw two masked men running towards him,” added Mr Singh. “He saw this defendant has a pistol pointing towards him. The driver grabbed the arm and the gun, because he was angry a gun was being pointed towards him. ” Kirby managed to escape, but was traced from his DNA on a trainer and a baseball cap he lost in the struggle. Kirby, 20, of Chatsworth Road, started offending at the age of 12, said his barrister Steve Gosnell. He added: “He is desperately sorry for what he has done.”