Choir perform in historic Nottingham tunnel

Come along to hear a fantastic Nottingham choir perform live in an historic tunnel in the city!

Belters Choir will be performing in one of the most amazing acoustic spaces in the city on Saturday, July 8, at 7.30pm: The Park Tunnel, off Derby Road, at the entrance through carpark next to St Joseph’s School.

Choirister Claire Simpson said: “Listen to a global repertoire of soulful music, from polyphonic harmonies of Eastern European and British folk, to the traditional and modern gospel sounds of the USA!

“All profits will be given to Emmanuel House Supports Centre for the Homeless.”

Please join the Facebook event - Songs in the Tunnel