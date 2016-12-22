Christmas turn-offs

It’s not all ‘ho ho ho’ at Christmas with the pressure and expense spoiling the sparkle of the festive season.

Nearly half the people questioned in a survey by Allianz Global Assistance said they were worried about the expense of Christmas.

Shopping, the drunk and disorderly and the Christmas TV schedule are also big dislikes.

Surprisingly, the supposed Christmas villain, the Brussel sprout, doesn’t make the top 10 Christmas dislikes, with just 12% of all people surveyed putting it on their top three dislikes list, although the English are more partial to a Brussel sprout than the Welsh and the Scottish; 21% of the Welsh respondents and 20% of the Scottish respondents voted against the Brussel sprout.

Furthermore, of those surveyed, people from Wales like celebrating Christmas the least (29%), whilst the South East is the most festive region with 54% saying it’s fun – albeit thankfully once a year!

