COLUMN: Derbyshire - one of the most haunted places in the UK?

Reporter Lucy Roberts recalls her spooky experiences and discovers why Derbyshire is renowned for its ghostly goings-on.

After a number of inexplicable experiences as a child, I can say that I’m definitely open to the idea of ‘the others’.

A breathing figure under the duvet... flattened out when pressed. An old man with a dog playing in the snow in the garden... no footprints. A lady in a yellow dress standing in the window... no reflection in the car mirror. No explanation.

Indeed, while working in the Ilkeston Advertiser office on Heanor Road one afternoon, I heard the unmistakable sound of keys jangling in the next room followed by a manly grumble. There was no-one in there, and no keys. Needless to say I took off faster than a loose wig in a hurricane.

It is these experiences that have led to my interest in all things paranormal. And what better place to live than supposedly one of the most haunted places in the UK?

Derbyshire is a county that has no shortage of spooky tales and haunted happenings.

If you’ve got a taste for the paranormal, there are many places on offer to go ghost hunting.

Having been featured on Most Haunted a few years ago, Derby Gaol is the obvious place to start.

With cell doors that have been known to close by themselves, contractors and visitors reporting experiencing feelings of nausea in the notorious condemned cell and even sightings of hanged men swinging from doorways, the place seems to be wholly haunted.

And with a list of 58 recorded executions taking place between 1756 and 1825, is it any wonder that an atmosphere of death and despair should hang over Derby Gaol?

Having visited myself I can say it has a very heavy and dark atmosphere to it. It would be exciting and terrifying to hire the gaol out overnight.

Happy ghost hunting!