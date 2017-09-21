COLUMN: What to do if someone has a fever

This week we offer advice on treating a fever . A fever is when a person has a persistent high temperature above 37°C (98.6°F).

This is normally caused by a bacterial or viral infection and are often associated with a sore throat, earache, measles, meningitis or chickenpox. Beware of recent overseas travel. If a young child’s temperature rises above 39°C (102. 2°F) this can be dangerous and might trigger a seizure.

What to look for:

• A persistently high temperature - above 37°C (98.6°F);

• Feeling cold, with goose pimples, shivering and chattering teeth;

• Pale skin;

Later they may have:

• Hot, flushed skin and sweating;

• A headache;

• General aches and pains

What to do:

• If someone has a fever help make them comfortable and keep them cool, ideally in bed with a sheet or light duvet;

• Do not use a sponge to cool them as there is a risk of overcooling;

• Give the casualty plenty of cool drinks to replace any fluid loss through sweating;

• If they’re feeling unwell, you can give them the recommended dose of paracetamol tablets for an adult, or the recommended dose of paracetamol syrup for a child;

• Do not give aspirin to anyone under the age of 16;

• Monitor their level of response until they recover;

• If you’re worried about their condition then call their local doctor’s surgery, or NHS advice line for free on 111;

• If their temperature is above 39°C, call the doctor, or the NHS advice line for free on 111.

