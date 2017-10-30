Company issues important warning to customers

Severn Trent is warning its customers to be extra vigilant after receiving reports of bogus phone callers claiming to be from the company and threatening to cut off water supplies.

Elaine Taylor, security and resilience lead at Severn Trent, said: "We often hear about people trying to access homes by saying they're from 'the water board', but this kind of phone call is unusual and obviously worrying for our customers.

"We can't stress how important it is for customers to check the identity of the person calling to make sure it is a genuine call.

"Our agents are more than happy to give their names on calls and which department they are from.

"And just to reassure our customers, we would never cut anyone's water supply off out of the blue - we're always trying to help our customers who are struggling with their bills.

"If anyone has had a suspicious call, either on the phone or at the door, please do let the police know and tell us too - that way we can warn others."