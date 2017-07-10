Conmen target residents with scam lottery win letters

Derbyshire police have issued a further reminder about scam lottery win letters.

Several High Peak and Derbyshire Dales residents have reported receiving scam letters which urge them to claim a cash lottery prize.

On one occasion, the recipient called the number on the letter as instructed and was asked to provide £1500 to ‘insure the cheque’ before sending.

Sgt Denis Murphy, incharge of the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith areas, said: “Several letters like these have been brought into the police enquiry office in Buxton and we are aware of others which have very similar claims, but make use of the logos and names of legitimate companies.

“There are strict rules for lottery games both in the UK and across the world to ensure they are fair, however there are people out there who will use the allure of a large amount of money to try and commit fraud. Please don’t be fooled.”

Here are some tips on how to avoid a lottery scam:

If you haven’t entered this lottery then you can’t win it. To win you must have bought a ticket for the correct draw date and match the winning numbers exactly on your ticket.

No legitimate lottery will randomly select winners based on email or postal addresses, or telephone numbers.

A scam will usually give a strict time limit on claiming the prize as it is a trick they use to pressurise the potential victim, and give them less time to investigate their claim or seek advice.

A legitimate lottery will not approach winners to ask them to claim a prize.

They may email to advise of a win and to check your lottery account, but it will be for the winner to approach the company to claim that prize.

A lottery will usually openly advertise for unclaimed winners to come forward, especially those of large sums, to come forward.

Legitimate lotteries will never ask for any fee or upfront payment of insurance, taxes or fees to process a claim.

Sgt. Murphy added: “Responding to scam letters or emails like these can open the door to further scam attempts. Do not respond or reply, and never send any money. Remember, if it seems too good to be true then it probably is.

“If you receive an email, do not open any attachments or files, and never provide any personal or bank details. If you have already done this and are concerned, contact your bank or building society immediately to make them aware.”

To report a fraud, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 5040 or online at www.actionfraud.police.uk.

You can also report concerns to police by calling 101 or through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.