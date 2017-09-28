Convicted sex offender denies committing multiple rapes

A convicted pervert who sexually assaulted a girl during the 1980s has denied repeatedly raping the same victim.

Derby Crown Court heard on Tuesday, how Terence John Beebe, 68, molested his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, during the 1980s in Chesterfield when she was aged between 12 and 15.

Beebe, now of Lime Walk, Long Sutton, near Spalding, in Lincolnshire, was originally found guilty in February of four counts of indecent assault from between November, 1981, to June, 1984.

He was also found not guilty of one count of raping the complainant between November and December 1981 but the jury failed to return a verdict on other matters and a re-trial was ordered concerning other rape allegations.

Prosecuting barrister Tony Stanford said Beebe knew the complainant’s family when he began indecently assaulting her when she was 12-years-old.

Mr Stanford said: “This abuse carried on regularly until the complainant turned 14 or 15.”

The complainant claims she was raped the first time when she had been left alone with Beebe and alleged rapes continued during the next few years at a garage, at an empty property in Hollingwood and during a holiday.

Mr Stanford added the abuse stopped when Beebe’s friendship with the complainant’s family broke down.

The complainant reported Beebe to police in 2015 after a health scare raised issues about her earliest sexual activity. She tracked Beebe down, and sent him taunting emails, having been given confidence by high-profile sex offence cases.

Beebe, formerly of Chesterfield, denied all the sexual and rape allegations and claimed they were made up and the complainant had been infatuated with him.

Judge Robert Egbuna outlined Beebe’s previous convictions and the previous rape acquittal to the jury.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to five rape counts from November, 1981 to February, 1985.

The trial continues.