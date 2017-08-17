Cops discover stun-gun at man’s home after he complained about a robbery

Police discovered a stun-gun at a young man’s home after he had complained to police that he had been the victim of a violent robbery.

Thomas Brian Ankers, 23, of Victoria Park Road, Buxton, was having his home searched by officers as part of their investigation when they found the stun-gun which had been in a drawer, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Tuesday, August 15.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “A search was conducted by police with permission after an allegation of a robbery at the premises where this defendant was alleged to have been assaulted by unknown males.

“While searching a bedroom area a pouch was discovered and with it appeared to be a stun-gun or Taser with the brand name Terminator.”

Ankers told police he owned the device and he did not know it was illegal to possess such a weapon and he added that he used it on friends for a laugh and he had it to protect himself.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon adapted for the discharge of electricity after the search on April 19.

Defence solicitor Bertie Mather said: “As far as the item is concerned the defendant said he had it in his possession for approximately three years and it was given to him by a friend after an assault upon him outside his home.

“He was attacked with a metal bar being struck across the head and he was kicked and stamped on and he had to receive serious medical treatment.

“A friend who was a neighbour gave the item to him.”

Mr Mather also added that after a subsequent alleged robbery at his home the day before the police search Ankers was allegedly attacked by four people who took a PlayStation, a mountain bike, £1,300 in cash and a display of watches worth £800.

Ankers had also been allegedly tortured and injured by the gang, according to Mr Mather, because he had not wanted to tell then where the money was kept.

Mr Mather said police investigating the alleged robbery found the stun-gun among items which had dropped out of drawers during the robbery.

He added: “It is never suggested that he had the weapon outside or that he threatened anyone.”

Magistrates sentenced Ankers to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Thinking Skills Programme.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.