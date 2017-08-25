Counter terrorism advice for footie fans

As the season has just kicked off the National Counter Terrorism Security Office has issued advice on how to stay safe at matches and what to expect with new security checks.

A government spokesman said: “Arrive early and minimise what you carry, as this will speed up stadium entry.

“Be vigilant, if you see anything suspicious tell a steward straight away but if you see anything which could pose an immediate threat to safety ring 999.

“If there is an emergency, listen to and follow stadium public address instructions.

“If you are told to evacuate do not hang around and film it on your mobile move right away from the stadium and follow local police instructions.”