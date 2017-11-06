Cat dies after having firework strapped to it in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for information after a firework was strapped to a cat in Derbyshire.

A member of the public called police on Saturday afternoon after finding a badly injured cat with what appeared to be a firework strapped to it.

The pet was collected by an emergecy vet, driving a white van, but the animal sadly died from its injuries. The driver did not leave his details and police are now trying to trace him.

Officers also want to hear from anyone with any information about the attack, which happened in Alvaston.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call police on 101 quoting incident 592 of November 4.