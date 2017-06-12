CCTV images released after van broken into in Belper

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak in connection with an incident in Belper.

At around 1.50am on May 18, the side door to a Peugeot van parked on Elm Tree Avenue was broken into but nothing was stolen.

Call police if you have any information on 101.

The two men pictured were wearing coverings to their heads and faces, and one appears to be wearing a distinctive jacket.

Officers would like to trace a silver or grey estate car seen in the area at the time.

Anyone who recognises the men in the images, who may have seen anything suspicious or has any information about the incident should call PC Gareth Cole on 101, quoting reference number 17*206813, or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of tje website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.