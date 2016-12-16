Christmas drink-drive crackdown in Derbyshire catches motorist four times over legal limit

A motorist who was stopped by police as part of a crackdown on drink- and drug-driving was four times over the legal limit.

Police said the 26-year-old woman provided a sample of 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside. The legal limit in England is 35.

She was stopped after her car was involved in a collision with a parked motorbike at a shop near Calver on December 11. She has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Other results in the crackdown so far include a 53-year-old man who blew 104μg and a 22-year-old man who blew 75μg.

Throughout December, roads policing officers across the county will be on the lookout for motorists who get behind the wheel while unfit through drink or drugs.

Officers are equipped with roadside breath tests and will also be using saliva swipes, which can detect the presence of illegal drugs in an instant.

So far in 2016, nearly 100 motorists were tested for driving under the influence of drugs. Of those, 24 tested positive for cannabis, seven for cocaine, and two for both.

Anyone who is stopped and found to be over the limit or under the influence of drugs will be prosecuted, which will result in a fine, a driving ban and potentially a prison sentence.

Roads policing Sergeant Steve Hughes, who is leading the Christmas campaign, said: “We run this campaign every Christmas and every summer and it’s still alarming to see so many people taking the risk just for the sake of an alcoholic drink.

“Even one drink can put you over the limit and severely affect your driving ability, reaction times and general awareness on the roads – and it’s the same for drugs.

“There really is no excuse and we will take action against anyone we catch driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

“If you get behind the wheel in those circumstances, you are putting your own life and the lives of others at risk.

“Our message is simple: if you want to go out at Christmas, that’s great, have fun, enjoy yourself. But if you’re drinking, get a taxi, get the bus, or organise a lift. Just don’t drive.”