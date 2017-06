Police are growing concerned for a missing Derbyshire teenager last seen in Chesterfield.

Amber-Rose Henaire-Roberts, 14, was last seen in Chesterfield on Wednesday and is thought to be in Derby.

She is described as 5ft 2ins tall with long brown, wavy hair. She was wearing a black bomber style jacket, light blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1154 of June 21.