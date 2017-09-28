Derbyshire man arrested over Merseyside firearms incident

A Derbyshire man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm following an incident in Merseyside.

Police arrested the 51-year-old outside an address on Leigh Road in West Kirby yesterday (Wednesday) after a fellow motorist reported having been threatened by a man with a handgun on Victoria Road a few minutes earlier following a brief, verbal dispute.

The man was arrested and the car was searched, during which a suspected air weapon was seized. However due to concerns about a number of other items in his car, a cordon was put in place as a precaution whilst specialist search officers were called.

Further searches were being carried out and as a precaution residents living nearby were advised to stay indoors. The bomb disposal team were also called to the scene.