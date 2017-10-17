Five out of seven puppies stolen from Derbyshire found

Police searching for seven puppies that were stolen from Derbyshire have located five of them.

Officers from the county's Rural Crime Team tweeted this afternoon to say they had found five out of the seven puppies in a wooded area off Raeburn Road, Sheffield.

The nine-week-old pups, three dogs and four bitches, were stolen from kennels in Holmesfield on Friday, October 13 between 8pm and 9pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.

Derbyshire puppy litter stolen

