Jail for thief who stole from Buxton pensioners

A thief who stole from pensioners in Buxton has been jailed for more than two years.

Lauren Morrison admitted three counts of theft, which all took place this July. She was sentenced to 32 months in prison when she appeared at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, December 15.

In one case, she went to a house on Chatsworth Road, Fairfield, on the afternoon of 11 July, approaching the 88-year-old resident as she was putting rubbish in the bin outside.

Morrison, 33, of Cromford Place, Buxton, invited herself in and while the woman was making her a drink, she stole money from her purse.

Days later on July 20, Morrison entered a flat on Queen’s Road, Fairfield, and asked the 83-year-old woman inside for cash. Frightened, the woman agreed and handed money over.