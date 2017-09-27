Man arrested over alleged stabbing in Derbyshire

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation after a man was allegedly stabbed in the head at the weekend.

The incident occurred on Chapel Street in Holbrook shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday.

Officers were seen working on the road and there was a related cordon at a property in Belper Road, Bargate.

Police said the wounded man did not receive a life-threatening injury and was treated at the Royal Derby Hospital.

A resident told the Derby Telegraph: “He was covered in blood and looked in a terrible state. I’d never seen him in my life before. He was a complete stranger. Then he started to walk off down the road and by the time we’d got to grips as to what had happened there were police going up and down the street and a cordon was up in a few minutes.”