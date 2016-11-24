Motorist clocks-up driving offences after bust-up with partner

A motorist has admitted a string of driving offences after she drove off between Matlock and Buxton in her partner’s high-powered sports car after a row.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 23, how Jill Mitchell-Dean, 40, of St Mary’s Road, Manchester, took her partner’s Jaguar X Type without her consent and drove the vehicle despite a disqualification and without insurance.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “There had been an argument between the defendant and her partner and the defendant took the vehicle without the owner’s consent.

“Police later contacted the defendant and she informed them she had been arguing with her partner and things had got physical so she had taken the car to drive to her mum’s address at Manchester.”

The court heard how the defendant had stopped at Buxton and decided to drive back to Matlock but the clutch went so she parked up and set off to her mother’s.

Mitchell-Dean pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent at Smedley Street, Matlock, and to driving while disqualified on the A6 and admitted using the vehicle without insurance after the incident on October 25.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said: “There was an argument between the two parties and like many people the defendant didn’t think clearly and she wanted to go to her mum’s and she picked up the car keys and drove off.

“There is no suggestion that the quality of the driving was poor.

“As the journey went on she became calmer and realised it had not been the right thing to do but then the car broke down.

“It was foolish, impulsive behaviour and she should have ordered a taxi.”

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation service report before sentencing.