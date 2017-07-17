Patient must pay compensation after attacking two nurses

A missing patient who attacked two nurses at Chesterfield Royal Hospital has been ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Tammy Peacock, 24, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, had been returned to the Hartington Unit of the hospital after she had gone missing when she attacked the two nurses, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on July 13 Peacock had been returned about 10pm by police after she had been reported missing that evening.

Peacock was described as being aggressive, abusive and threatening, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mrs Allsop added: “She calmed down but headbutted a male staff member to the face and she became violent and was taken into a sitting position and this lasted a number of minutes.

“Then there were punches to a second staff member who was female and this connected with the left side of her head and police were asked to return and arrest her.”

The female staff member stated that she had been punched but Peacock had kept saying she was sorry and the male staff member said the defendant had been abusive, had kneed him in his left leg and had headbutted him to the face.

Peacock told police she had a bottle of cider and a pint of lager and said she had not been allowed to leave the unit but she had done so.

She admitted assaulting the two staff members and apologised but suspected her drink might have been spiked.

Peacock pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating after the attacks on February 24 and she also admitted committing an offence while she was still subject to a conditional discharge for three previous assaults.

Defence solicitor Simon Dhillon said: “She had left the hospital at the time and was struggling and this morning she has shown victim empathy to these staff members.

“She wants to put on record her sincerest apologies to these victims.”

Mr Dhillon explained that Peacock is now receiving treatment and support for her particular mental health issues.

Magistrates who had considered imposing a community order stated that they did not think this would be appropriate given the supportive treatment and care Peacock is now receiving.

They did however order her to pay £300 in compensation and £85 costs.