Police appeal after park bench set on fire and destroyed

Police are appealing for information after a park bench was set on fire and completely destroyed in Denby.

The pink bench, which had been located near to the MUGA (Multi-Use Games Area) at the recreation ground on Derby Road, was moved onto the football pitches and it is believed it was set on fire deliberately.

Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service alerted police to the incident just after 8.30pm on Monday, October 23.

PCSO Claire Brown of the Kilburn Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers Denby, said: “The bench was bought by the parish council and will be costly to replace. It is disappointing and sad to see it destroyed.

“We are investigating this incident and I would urge anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious that evening, or have any information about those responsible to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call PCSO Claire Brown on 101, quoting reference 17*460019, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.