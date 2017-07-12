Suspected class A drugs found at Belper property

Police recovered suspected class A drugs after executing a warrant at a house in Belper.

Officers searched a property on Applewood Close on July 3 and recovered what is believed to be cannabis and a quantity of class A drugs.

A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man from the Belper area were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. They have both been interviewed and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about illegal drug use or activity should call Derbyshire police on 101, or send a message through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.