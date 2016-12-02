Thief took GP’s car after stealing purse and keys during appointment

A troubled thief who took his GP’s car after stealing her purse and keys during a medical appointment has narrowly been spared from more time behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, December 2, how Ryan Christopher Brown, 30, stole his doctor’s purse, car keys and Ford Focus from Holme Hall Medical Centre, in Chesterfield, before using her debit card at Londis to buy goods.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The defendant had come to see his GP Dr Anna Allaway and when he asked if his partner could join them his doctor went to fetch her but three hours later she discovered her car keys and purse had been stolen from her coat and she discovered her car was missing.”

Brown was later seen going into a Londis store, on Chatsworth Road, according to Mrs Allsop, and he committed fraud by using Dr Allaway’s debit card to buy goods.

Mrs Allsop said: “Dr Allaway said there had been a huge breakdown of trust between doctor and patient because Brown also had her house keys and could have had access to her address and that was something of great concern because she has a family.”

Brown pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, stealing a purse, keys and other items belonging to the doctor and committing fraud with the doctor’s debit card by making a false representation on April 5.

He also admitted attempting to steal £445 of goods and drink from Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, after he pushed passed a member of staff with a trolley full of goods on April 30 before fleeing empty-handed.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to a theft of £60 of toiletries at a Spar store, in Sheffield, on September 11.

He was also found guilty after a trial in November of using threatening behaviour on May 13 during a dispute over cash.

The court heard how Brown, of Dykes Hall Road, Sheffield, has 24 convictions for a total of 37 offences.

Probation officer Julia Gillott said Brown had told her he has suffered a period of instability since 2015 with a period of homelessness.

Defence solicitor Hester Russell said Brown had driven to Blackpool on April 5 to isolate himself.

Ms Russell added that Brown has suffered deep-seated difficulties after one of his children had passed away some time ago and after just spending 54 days in custody he has had time to reflect on his life.

She said Brown had once been in a stable relationship but formed another relationship with another woman who became the mother of his youngest child but this led to turmoil with a break-up and Brown was left homeless.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Brown to 50 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with 120 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs and £100 compensation.