Thug drove at man before punching him in face over games console dispute

A thug who had a dispute with another man over the sale of a computer games console drove his car towards him and punched him in the face.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, July 11, how Terry Ronald Frost, 34, of High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, assaulted Daniel Fiorentini at North Grove, Duckmanton.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the complainant and the defendant know one another and the background of the case is to do with the sale of a games console which Mr Fiorentini bought from Frost.

Mrs Allsop added: “Mr Fiorentini and his girlfriend were walking with two young children with tricycles on a narrow road without a pavement and they were walking towards the edge and they described seeing the defendant driving in his vehicle along the road.

“The complainant states that he was about five cars away and he had come to a stop and he then drove fast towards them at 25mph to 30mph and he was driving too fast in a short distance.”

Mrs Allsop said that the complainant complained to the defendant as they tried to get out of the way between parked cars and the defendant reversed and the complainant had to get out of the way.

Frost then got out of his vehicle, according to Mrs Allsop, and punched the complainant and left him with bleeding to his face.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to driving without due care and attention after the incident on June 25.

Magistrates adjourned the case until July 12 to consider a probation report.

They sentenced Frost to ten weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also given a one year restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.