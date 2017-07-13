Two arrested after drugs swoop

Two men have been arrested and suspected drugs seized by police following a warrant at a house in Belper.

The search took place on Monday, July 3 at a property on Applewood Close. Officers recovered what is believed to be cannabis and a quantity of class A drugs.

A 23 year old man and an 18 year old man from the Belper area were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

They have both been interviewed and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

