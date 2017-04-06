Dad loses legal battle over term-time holidays

A father has lost a landmark legal battle over being fined for taking his daughter on holiday during school term-time.

The High Court had earlier ruled in Jon Platt's favour, saying he was not acting unlawfully by taking his daughter out of school for a family trip to Florida.

Mr Platt was initially prosecuted by Isle of Wight council after refusing to pay a £120 penalty. Local magistrates found there was no case to answer and The High Court later upheld the magistrates' court's decision.

But education chiefs appealed to the Supreme Court, and five judges have unanimously allowed the appeal.

The case will now go back to the magistrates' court.