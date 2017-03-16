Denby motorhome supplier makes move into glamping

A Denby motorhome firm is to capitalise on its third successive year of growth by expanding into the ‘glamping’ market.

Geoff Cox, on Derby Road, has sold motorhomes worth £2.5million in the last six months—meaning sales are up 35 per cent in the year ending April 2017.

Now the firm is bringing a new product to the market in theform of a mobile, modular Adria tent complete with double beds, fully-equipped kitchen, toilet and shower, television, and even a spa bath.

Managing director Neil Cox said: “We are the only Adria distributor in the UK to have one of these luxurious tents on display.

“It’s for people who want all the glamour of a top hotel while being close to nature and without having to compromise on creature comforts.”

Costing between £18,000-£30,000 and measuring 5.9 by 3.4 metres, the tent can sleep at least four people and even has a loft bedroom.

To find out more, visit the firm’s outdoor showroom at Denby Pottery Visitor Centre.